Kitsbow employees buy McDowell County company

By WLOS Staff

OLD FORT, North Carolina (WLOS) — A McDowell County cycling company is now employee-owned.

Kitsbow was purchased by its employees, with help from a group of private investors.

The business has also stopped selling any clothing made offshore.

Officials with Kitsbow said they want to help bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

