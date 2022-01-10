Farmington boy to miss hockey season to battle leukemia again

By WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FARMINGTON, Minnesota (WCCO) — A young Farmington hockey player received a special sendoff Sunday morning as he faces off against a tough opponent.

Ben Dapper, 6, just found out the leukemia he fought as a toddler is back. He will miss the rest of his season as he undergoes another round of treatment.

Dapper was originally diagnosed in February of 2018 when he was 3 years old. He went through two years of treatment, finishing in April of 2020 at age 5.

Before Sunday morning’s practice, Dapper was gifted a signed Justin Jefferson Vikings helmet to remind him he has a team of people in his corner.

But doctors recently found one cell that was hiding in his body, and Dapper is now expected to face another 2.5 years of treatment to make sure the cancer doesn’t return.

Before Sunday morning’s practice, Dapper was gifted a signed Justin Jefferson Vikings helmet to remind him he has a team of people in his corner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.