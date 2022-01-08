Concerns raised over Navy plan for Red Hill flushing

By Tom George

HONOLULU (KITV) — When it comes to the cleanup process at Red Hill, there’s still more work to be done. Another positive test for contaminants from samples at the Aliamanu Military Reservation housing means people there may have to wait until February to return home to clean water.

There’s also the bigger question of how to clear out the water from the Red Hill well itself.

“We need to make sure that everyone’s on the same page in how we should remediate the Red Hill well and if this is the most efficient way and the best way to do that,” said Hawaii Rep. Kai Kahele.

Kahele says he’s concerned about a possible plan to flush the water into the Halawa Stream.

“The Navy has made it its business to repeatedly dump into the Halawa stream so it’s like a ecological escape hatch for their mistakes and their recklessness,” environmental activist Carroll Cox said.

Kahele said another option could be transporting the stored water to the waste water treatment plant at Sand Island where it could be treated again.

“And then ultimately that discharge of that treated water would happen into the ocean where its discharged every day through Sand island treatment facility,” Kahele says.

Kahele says he’s taking his concerns to a Congressional hearing on Red Hill scheduled for next week.

