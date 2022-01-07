Terroristic threats made against Waiākea High School

By David Hixon

HILO, Hawai’i (KITV) — Threats have been received by Waiākea High School personnel on Wednesday and Thursday, prompting an investigation by the Hawai’i County Police Department.

According to the Hawai’i County police, anonymous threats were made on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 by phone against Waiākea High School. Hilo-based police officers responded and conducted a search of the campus, but it yielded no unauthorized persons or weapons/devices.

The officers remained on campus while classes were in session as a precaution. Officers will also be on campus tomorrow and have opened terroristic threatening cases.

Hawai’i County police are asking any persons with information regarding these threats to call the Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Richard Itliong of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-2278 or via email at richard.itliong@hawaiicounty.gov.

