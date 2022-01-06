Couple celebrates anniversary waiting for Whataburger to open

By RYAN BRESLIN

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Hermitage couple celebrated their anniversary at the opening of Middle Tennessee’s first Whataburger restaurant.

Brittany Smith, who is originally from Texas, and her husband Jhason celebrated their anniversary, arriving Tuesday night so they can be the first in line when the restaurant opened at 11 a.m.

“I think for me, it’s just the nostalgia of something from Texas being here that’s like ours,” Brittany Smith, who was originally from Houston, said.

Brittany and Jhason met 12 years ago to the day at the Starbucks across the street from Whataburger. On Wednesday, they’re celebrating their wedding anniversary at the burger joint.

“Obviously this is not the norm for our celebration for our anniversary,” Jhason Smith said. “We are doing something nicer after we get done with this.”

Texas came to Tennessee 12 years when Brittany and Jhason met, and again Wednesday, bringing together the love for a burger and love for one another, making waiting out in the cold worth it.

“Make experiences and have fun with the people that you love,” Brittany Smith said.

Heavy traffic and long line greeted the long-awaited opening of the restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard. Some people waited overnight, saying they were here for 17 hours to be the first inside when the restaurant opened.

