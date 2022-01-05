Teenage Suspect Arrested In Mall Of America Shooting On New Year’s Eve

By Web staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say they’ve arrested the suspected gunman in the Mall of America shooting that left two people injured on New Year’s Eve.

The Bloomington Police Department says that officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon in Roseville. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.

Investigators say they found a gun at the place where the suspect was arrested. The teenager was brought to the Bloomington Police Department, where he was booked for assault. He’ll be held there pending charges from Hennepin County.

The teen is suspected of shooting a man in the leg after a fight inside the Mall of America on Friday night. Another man was also grazed by a bullet. The shooting prompted a lockdown that had shoppers in the Bloomington mall scrambling to find shelter or fleeing the building.

The shooter fled the mall, but investigators said that the building has a robust surveillance system. No details have been released on how investigators identified and tracked the suspects.

On Monday, another teenager was arrested for aiding and abetting the shooter.

The man shot in the leg was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

