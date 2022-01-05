St. Louis City SC names first head coach

By Stephanie Baumer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — St. Louis CITY SC has named its first-ever head coach!

Bradley Carnell is a retired defender who was named the team’s head coach Wednesday morning.

“I am grateful to be a part of the St. Louis CITY family, a team where I can help build something special in a city that is already so passionate about soccer,” said Carnell. “Lutz’s vision matches my ambitions of building a competitive team through the heavy use of data, technology and a keen focus on individual player development. I am looking forward to establishing a team that reflects St. Louis – one that’s diverse, hardworking and community led. I am thrilled to help create the future of the sport in an incredible soccer city.”

Carnell played for Germany’s Bundesliga. He was also a regular for the South African national team, making 42 appearances for his country between 1997 and 2010. He joined the New York Red Bulls as an assistant coach in 2017 and was named their interim head coach in September 2020.

St. Louis City SC’s first MLS game is slated for 2023.

