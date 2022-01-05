Sinkhole reduces Sauvie Island roadway to one lane

By Web Staff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Part of a roadway on Sauvie Island has collapsed due to water damage, according to Multnomah County officials.

A short section of Northwest Reeder Road has been reduced to one lane in the 26200 block, which is on the east side of the island near the Columbia River. County officials said the east side of the road has been undermined by water from two culverts under the roadway that have failed.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the sinkhole is believed to be 6 feet by 5 feet.

Barricades and signs have been placed near the damage, alerting drivers approaching the one-lane section, which is less than 100 yards long. The road is open, but officials said drivers need to stop and proceed with caution through the one-lane section.

An engineering consultant will evaluate the damage to develop a repair plan.

