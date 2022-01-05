KU removes two fraternities until 2027 over hazing, other infractions

By JACKSON HICKS

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — The University of Kansas is removing two of its Greek Life organizations after multiple misconduct violations.

The university released its organizational conduct status report for 2021-2022, and in it, announced sanctions against Phi Delta Theta and Phi Gamma Delta fraternities.

The sanctions resulted in the removal of both organizations from the KU campus until spring 2027.

In the report, both organizations are said to have violated section VI A 9, which deals with hazing, and section VI A 4, harm to persons.

Phi Delta Theta also had violations alleging harm to persons, interfering with discipline procedures or process of the university, and retaliation.

Phi Gamma Delta had charges of using taken property and violating other campus policies.

The sanctions were announced and took affect on Tuesday. In the report, the school did not provide specific accounts of these violations.

