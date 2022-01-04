Chicago crime: Video shows 69-year-old man beaten, robbed in Uptown day after Christmas

By Will Jones

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A 69-year-old man is recovering after a brutal attack was captured on camera just a day after Christmas in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

The video shows one of the two male offenders kicking the man to the ground and then stomping his head to the ground just after 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Kenmore.

The suspect went through his pockets, and after that, the beating continued. This all took place near a stretch of restaurants and shops.

“The day after Christmas I am wondering why it’s like this and why anyone would think that’s ok to do to somebody,” said Will, a Uptown resident who didn’t want to give his last name.

Chicago police said the offenders got away with some of the man’s belongings. The victim refused medical attention.

It’s unclear if this was a random robbery or he was targeted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.