Drew Peterson to ask Will County judge to overturn his murder conviction

By Web Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Former Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson is going back to court, to try and get his murder conviction tossed out.

In 2012, Peterson was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Peterson was also suspected, though never charged, in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. Her body was never found, but she is presumed dead.

Now, Drew Peterson is arguing the prosecutors in his murder trial acted inappropriately, and claims his own lead attorney was ineffective. They all deny that.

A will county judge will hear Peterson’s new motion on Jan. 21.

