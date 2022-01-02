Local church members aid in process of welcoming Afghan refugees to Wisconsin

By Rose Schmidt

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — From Christmas caroling to serving meals at homeless shelters, members of a local church spent the entire month of December giving back as part of the nationwide “light the world with love” initiative.

But the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is focused on helping not only people in our community, but those who have come from far away.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Rose Schmidt highlighted the church’s efforts to welcome Afghan refugees as they begin a new life in a new country.

