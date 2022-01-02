Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens gives back to community before inauguration

By SAVANNAH LOUIE

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Just one day until Atlanta-mayor elect Andre Dickens officially takes over.

His inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. at his alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Before taking over for outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor-elect Dickens spent the first day of the new year giving back to the community.

A new year and a new mayor.

Hundreds of Atlantans celebrating both today in Andre Dickens’ inaugural Community Service Day.

“The first day of this year is a fantastic way to show we are all about service all about commitment to people of Atlanta,” said Dickens.

Atlanta’s sixty-first mayor bringing goodwill to several stops across the metro.

Packing cars with bags with chicken, fresh produce, and other groceries in Adamsville.

Assembling personal hygiene kits at Nancy Creek Park.

And at Piedmont Park – a game of wiffle ball to connect with the community.

“I love that Atlanta Public Schools and the city of Atlanta are gonna partner together for my term and beyond. I’m a product of Atlant Public Schools,” said Dickens.

As each location drew a different crowd, Dickens shared the same message at every mission.

“We’re gonna look out for our neighbors, they gonna know this admin is all about giving and service.”

A resolution to make Atlanta better in 2022 and beyond.

“It’s not just for one day it’s every day give back and encourage others to give back,” concluded Dickens.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.