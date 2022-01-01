Plans for new downtown Asheville hotel-condo under review

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Plans for a nine-story hotel and condo in downtown Asheville are under review by city planners.

The site is a quarter-acre lot, located next to the Masonic Temple on Broadway Street.

City records show the application has been accepted and is now being reviewed.

Paperwork shows 18 residential units and the developer is listed as BPR Asheville.

