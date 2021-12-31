Woman in Decatur shot in leg after being forced to withdraw money from multiple ATMs

By JOYCE LUPIANI

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — A woman was shot in the leg Thursday morning after being forced to drive to multiple ATMs in Decatur and withdraw money from her account.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the woman was approached in the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 30. She was forced to get into her vehicle at gunpoint by a young Black male and drive to several ATMs in the area.

When they reached the ATM in the 3400 block of Memorial Drive, the thief shot the woman in the leg and then ran away.

The woman was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital. Her injury is non-life-threatening.

The potential suspect is approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall and was wearing all black clothes and wearing a mask. He was also carrying a backpack.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

