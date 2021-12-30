California family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests ahead of New Year’s party

By Tim Johns

MARIN COUNTY, California (KGO) — With New Year’s just a few days away, Andrew Angus and his family are determined to throw a party at their Marin County home.

“We wanted to have this party and we think that we can do this safely,” Angus said.

In order to keep themselves and their guests safe, Angus says they’ll be testing everyone with PCR tests at their house hours before their Friday night gathering.

It’s possible, he says, thanks to an at-home test processing machine that he bought several months ago.

Angus says the testing regimen is costing the family about $1,500.

A price they’re willing to pay, especially for two of their children who are still too young to be vaccinated.

“It’s been a stressful year, but it’s been a really big and important year for our family, and for us to all come together with our friends is important for us to do,” Angus said.

Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s parties.

“We’re seeing now that there are outbreaks occurring. Even in gatherings where everyone is vaccinated,” said Marin Public Health Officer, Dr. Matt Willis.

But given that they’ve hosted other parties outdoors successfully over the past year, Angus says he’s confident they’re being as safe as possible.

“I think we’re going to be living like this for a long time, so getting used to how we do things and limit the risk is important,” Angus said.

