Two burglary suspects arrested in Washington after officers follow footprints in snow

CAMAS, Washington (KPTV) — Two teenagers were arrested following a burglary on Tuesday after their footprints in the snow led officers right to them. The teens are now accused of committing several other burglaries in Washougal and Camas.

Police said the investigation began on Dec. 16 after a burglary at E Street Market, located at 1414 E Street #1. The two suspects were caught on camera smashing out a window to gain entry and then stealing tobacco and e-cigarette related items from inside the store.

E Street Market was burglarized a second time on Dec. 21. Police said the suspects made entry by breaking a glass window and stole mainly tobacco-related items.

A third similar burglary occurred on Sunday, at 3 a.m., at 7-Market in Camas. According to police, the suspects smashed out the front window and stolen similar items to the two other burglaries in Washougal.

Police said detectives had developed leads and identified possible suspects, but before they could arrest them a fourth burglary occurred.

The suspects broke into 7-Market on Tuesday, at about 3:41 a.m. Officers arrived and found glass broken out of the front window and door to the market. Tobacco and e-cigarette items were stolen, and the suspects had left the store.

During the investigation, police said officers found two clear sets of footprints in the snow. Officers followed the footprints and found two people walking down I Street carrying backpacks.

Police said the backpacks were filled with stolen merchandise from the market and one of the suspects still had broken glass stuck to his coat.

Both suspects, 18-year-old Cooper K. Akers and a 15-year-old boy, both from Washougal, were arrested and confessed to committing the burglaries, according to police. Akers and the 15-year-old boy were booked on multiple counts of commercial burglary, felony theft, and felony malicious mischief – vandalism.

Beaverton police had a similar incident happen this week. K-9 Atlas was able to track down a burglary suspect who left footprints in the snow.

