Man killed in Prichard, AL, while selling phone, victim’s mother says

By STEPHEN MOODY

PRICHARD, Alabama (WALA) — We’re learning more about the victim in Sunday’s murder in Prichard. His mother told FOX10 news, he was killed after trying to sell a phone.

New witness video showing the aftermath of a shooting in Prichard from over the weekend was sent to FOX10 Tuesday.

It happened on a busy street at 12:30 in the afternoon. You can see a gun on the ground before the camera focuses on the chaotic scene.

She says Simmons was in that parking lot to sell a phone to someone he spoke to on Facebook Marketplace.

FOX10 reached out to Prichard police to ask about the investigation. They said they can’t Confirm whether Simmons was shot during a robbery, and as of now they have no clear motive.

Now as Whittaker prepares to lay her son to rest, she’s pleading for anyone with information to come forward with what they know.

If you do have any information, please contact Prichard police. Mrs. Whittaker says a funeral will be held for her son this weekend.

