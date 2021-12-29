5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Pool At Ritz-Carlton Hotel At Water Tower Place

By Web Staff

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place.

Police and the Fire Department said the girl – identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Tabitha Shields – was discovered in the pool at the hotel, 160 E. Pearson St. at 3:42 p.m.

The Fire Department said the girl was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the girl’s death was under investigation late Tuesday.

