3-year-old NC girl dies from injuries sustained in Christmas day shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities confirm with News 13, 3-year-old Aylee Gordon has died from the injuries she sustained when she was shot in the head on Christmas day.

In a statement to News 13, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says,

“It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that the child did in fact pass away at Mission Hospital on the evening of Tuesday December 28th, 2021. Any charges in this case will be at the discretion of the NCSBI and the District Attorneys office one the investigation has been completed and submitted to the District Attorney to review.”

In a 911 call released Tuesday by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Aylee’s father, retired Henderson County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Gordon, told the dispatchers a family visitor left a 9-millimeter pistol in a pickup truck Saturday while the little girl was riding her new bike. “She picked up a pistol and shot herself in the head by accident,” Gordon told the dispatcher.

Aylee was flown to Mission Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

