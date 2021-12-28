NC elementary students make their own snow

By Tammy Watford

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Many kids in Western North Carolina were dreaming of a white Christmas, but the weather wasn’t going to cooperate. So, before they left for the holiday break, students at Weaverville Elementary School had a “pretend snow” activity.

Students pretended toilet paper was snow and covered as many staff members as possible.

“I think it was really fun, definitely, because I got to cover my teacher in snow,” Weaverville Elementary student Lucy said.

“I really had fun, even though we lost and Ms. Crayton won. But I had a fun time just picking up the toilet paper and throwing it on my teacher,” student Mateo said.

Even Olaf showed up for the event. He also took some time with the students to help them with their masks.

The activities were a way to thank the students for their positive behavior and decision making this semester.

