Footprints in snow helps K-9 Atlas track down burglary suspect in Beaverton, Oregon

By Web Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — Officers were able to track down an early morning burglary suspect thanks to footprints he left in the snow, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

At around 5 a.m., on Tuesday, officers were called out to a business alarm at Black Hole Body Piercing and Tattoo, located at 12550 Southwest 1st Street. Officer Dan Coulson and his K-9 partner, Atlas, were nearby and arrived almost immediately.

Police said Officer Coulson noticed the back door of the business had been pried open and there were footprints in the snow indicating the suspect had already left. K-9 Atlas was able to track the suspect to a room at the Motel 6, just a few blocks away.

The suspect, Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, of Sherwood was arrested without incident. Police said a bag of stolen property from the piercing and tattoo business was found with Hernandez, along with a pair of shoes that matched the footprints left in the snow.

Hernandez was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

