Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

By Web Staff

MINNETONKA BEACH, Minnesota (WCCO) — Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into a massive fire at a Lake Minnetonka mansion overnight.

The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles.

First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They did not find anyone else inside the home.

In total, it took crews about four hours to put out the flames. The scene was cleared early Tuesday morning.

According to public record, this is a $3.4 million dollar lakefront home. It sits in a neighborhood directly next door to the Lafayette Club.

No neighboring homes were damaged.

