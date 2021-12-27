Oregon Sheriff’s Office believes child sex abuse suspect may have more victims

By KPTV Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it has learned there are multiple victims, and believes there could be more, of a child sexual abuse suspect arrested in September.

The sheriff’s office said in September, it received a report of a man having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. After investigating, detectives learned there were multiple underage victims. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Rodrigo Juarez of Beaverton as the suspect.

On Sept. 27, a grand jury indicted Juarez for seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and six counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Detectives believe there are additional victims in this case and are asking them to report any abuse to the sheriff’s office.

Juarez is in jail on a $250,000 bail. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible in the future.

