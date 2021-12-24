Police: Marie Mille, 85, fatally stabbed by son’s ex-girlfriend

By WCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DEER PARK, New York (WCBS) — There’s new information on the stabbing of a man and his elderly mother in Suffolk County.

A 30-year-old woman will be arraigned Friday on a charge of second degree murder.

Suffolk Police say Shaquela Titley got into a fight Thursday at a home on Smith Street in Deer Park.

They say she stabbed Marie Mille, her ex-boyfriend’s 85-year-old mother, who later died.

Titley’s 47-year-old ex-boyfriend Joseph Mille returned to the home and was also stabbed.

He suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.