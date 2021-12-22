Man with active warrants for sex crimes against kids is focus of Texas Amber Alert

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (WLOS) — Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for sex crimes against minors is wanted in Texas in connection with an active Amber Alert with three of his five children.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Wright was traveling with his wife and five children when their car broke down. The family took off on foot, deciding to live off the land. Wright’s wife and his two older children were seen walking to a store in Rio Medina, Brown said. That’s when a deputy stopped them and found out the family was on the run.

The wife then told police Wright has multiple warrants out of Mooresville, North Carolina for sex crimes against minors.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown says the wife and two children are safe and cooperating with the investigation. “My understanding, his kids think their dad hung the moon. Well, he needs to step up and let them be in a safe place while he goes and fights his own battle,” said Sheriff Brown.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for Wright’s three younger children, Jonathan Wright, 11; Lucas Wright, 9; and Ariana Wright, 8. The four of them were last seen Monday with their dad near Settlers Pass, a neighborhood in Rio Medina outside of Castroville, deputies said.

Lucas Wright is described as a white 9-years-old, standing 4’05, 70-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean orange/blue/white undercoat and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Ariana Wright is described as a white 8-years-old, standing 4’05, 70-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean purple undercoat and brown boots with a camo leaf on the top.

Jonathan Brown is described as a white 11-years-old, standing 4’08, 80-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all green outerwear, an LL Bean bright blue undercoat with gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

The elder Wright, Jonathan Alexander Wright, is described as a white 40-year-old, standing 5’09, 170-pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is possibly wearing a green jacket/hoodie.

