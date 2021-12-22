Drakeo the Ruler death: Rapper’s mother considering lawsuit as CHP investigates stabbing

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — As tributes to Drakeo the Ruler from other musicians and fans pour in, the rapper’s mother says she plans to sue the organizers of the Los Angeles music festival where he was fatally stabbed.

Darrylene Corniel told Rolling Stone that there was insufficient security at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival organized by Live Nation.

“This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable,” she told the publication.

Live Nation officials told Rolling Stone they will continue to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation.

The 28-year-old rapper, who was born in Los Angeles as Darrell Caldwell, died after he was stabbed backstage at the Exposition Park festival on Dec. 18.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

Drakeo the Ruler became the fourth rapper killed in Los Angeles in the last three years. The others were Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke and Slim 400

Fans who attended the event described a fun concert suddenly changing in tone.

“We saw security run by and that’s when we thought OK security’s running by, we see some police, we hear sirens and there’s a helicopter,” said Amanda Fitzpatrick. “So maybe we should kinda see what’s going on or maybe leave.”

Around that time, everyone was told to leave.

The final acts, set to include Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, were canceled.

It was suprising to her in particular that a knife was used because metal detectors were screening people who entered the festival, she said.

“We realized the fact that they had metal detectors so we felt safe, coming from out of town and whenever you go to an event you always want to make sure they’re checking for weapons or anything of that nature. So we felt safe.”

Other artists and fans offered tributes to Drakeo, praising his music and talent, and calling for peace in Los Angeles

“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival,” Snoop Dogg tweeted. “My condolences go out to the family and friends of Drakeo the Ruler.”

“I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds.

Rapper Saweetie tweeted: “Man Drakeo was always hella cool & respectful. Prayers up for his family RIP The Ruler.”

