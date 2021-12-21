Teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
By Amanda Aguilar
Click here for updates on this story
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Valley teen is giving back big this holiday season.
Devin Cornell held a free holiday stocking giveaway at Holmes Park in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.
It was a morning filled with smiles and gratitude.
A Valley teen is giving back big this holiday season.
Devin Cornell held a free holiday stocking giveaway at Holmes Park in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.
It was a morning filled with smiles and gratitude.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments