Police say man shot, killed 19-yo son as he slept

By Jessica Goodman

MESA, Arizona (KPHO) — Mesa police say a man allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday afternoon near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.

When officers arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m., they found 19-year-old Adam Williams with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say 61-year-old Jeffrey Williams called them stating he shot his son. As officers got on scene, he surrendered to police with no issue.

A witness was in her bedroom and thought Adam was sleeping in his room when she heard several pops. She went into Adam’s room and found him on the bed. She told police Jeffrey told her he shot and killed Adam to save her. She told officers she didn’t know why he would “kill his own son,” according to court records.

Jeffrey told officers that Adam has a history of depression and is bipolar. He says that he and his wife were recently having issues with him. Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Jeffrey says Adam told him he was going off of his medication before going back to sleep. Then around 12:30 p.m. Jeffrey grabbed his gun from under the couch and went into Adam’s room and shot him. Jeffrey couldn’t recall how many times.

Jeffrey has been booked in jail for one count of first-degree murder.

