K-9 helps nab man suspected of trying to run over cop

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A 28-year-old man accused of trying to run over an officer was arrested following a pursuit and K-9 track in Hillsboro early Saturday morning, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police said an officer using the LoJack tracking system in his patrol vehicle found a stolen vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot at 951 Southeast 13th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

The officer checked the car and found it occupied by Travis Johnson, police said. Johnson then backed the vehicle up and struck the officer’s patrol car. He also attempted to run over the officer, according to police.

During a pursuit, police said the stolen vehicle was spike stripped two times and was stopped when officers used a PIT maneuver. Johnson got out of the vehicle and ran on foot into thick blackberries in the area of Northeast Brookwood Parkway and Northeast Veterans Drive. Officers followed him on foot and received injuries from the blackberries, according to police.

Johnson was arrested a short time later after being located by K-9 Tuco. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, third-degree attempted assault, attempt to elude, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and second-degree attempted assault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.