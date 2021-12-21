Dad, son, hurt in plumbing accident

By Logan Smith

EDWARDS, Colorado (KCNC) — A father and son working in a utility room beneath a Beaver Creek Resort hotel were injured Friday.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District reported that its crews responded to The Charter at Beaver Creek at 2 p.m. for two individuals that were injured.

Those crews were directed to two injured men near a gate to the parking garage below the hotel. Both men were taken to hospitals.

“A valve assembly in the mechanical room appeared to have released a large amount of high pressure water,” the fire department stated in a press release. “The reporting party was extremely distraught.”

The force of the water pushed against a wall made of cinder blocks, partially collapsing it.

Water turned to ice outside the parking structure. Because of it, Offerson Road was closed from Avondale Lane to Village Road, cutting vehicle access to and from the ski resort behind the hotel in half.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Barrett told CBS4 Monday the two were a father and son. The father suffered more severe injuries and was transported to an undisclosed Denver hospital, Barrett said. The son has remained at Vail Valley Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries and their medical conditions were not known, she added.

Barrett called the the incident a “major accident.”

Barrett said the partially collapsed wall was determined to not be load-bearing. For this reason, emergency personnel decided there was no need to evacuate the hotel.

It was not known to the fire department or the sheriff’s office spokespersons whether the two men were employed by the hotel to work on the water system.

CBS4 reached out to the hotel’s ownership for a statement Monday evening. This story will be updated with any response.

