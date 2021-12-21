7-yo leaves hospital after surviving fire that killed grandma

By WLS Staff

CHICAGO (WLS) — A 7-year-old boy that was injured in a deadly house fire last month on Chicago’s Southwest Side has been released from the hospital Monday.

Brayden Findlay was badly burned and his grandmother was killed.

The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 5700-block of West 64th Street in Novemeber, CFD and Chicago police said.

Susan M. Collopy, 60, was found dead in a first-floor bedroom when fire crews arrived. Findlay and two others were also injured in the fire.

Neighbor Renaldo Vera said he was asleep when the fire began, but once he heard his dog barking he woke up to a lot of commotion.

“I heard people and heard the window break. I screamed out the window ‘are you OK?’ She said ‘no,'” Vera said. “I ran downstairs and ran across to where they’re at. The grandfather started breaking the windows; I started helping him out, getting the little boy out. Anybody would have done the same.”

Findlay suffered a life-threatening inhalation injury and had third-degree burns to his arms and hands.

He was cleared Monday to leave the Loyola Medicine Burn Center and his mother said she’s eternally grateful.

“I feel like they’re family now,” said Findlay’s mother, Melissa Compean. “Just because they’ve been there and they really care about our wellbeing. They’re not just doing a job.’

Findlay is now heading to a rehab facility where he’ll continue working with physical and occupational therapists to rebuild muscle in his arms and hands.

