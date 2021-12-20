Woman plans to marry the color pink in Las Vegas on Jan. 1

By Ashley Casper

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — To kick off 2022, one woman plans to hold a wedding ceremony to marry her greatest love: the color pink.

Dubbed “The Pink Lady of Hollywood,” Kitten Kay Sera plans to wed at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Jan. 1 at noon.

The chapel, located at 1301 Las Vegas Boulevard, has been a popular site for drive-thru weddings in the downtown area for decades.

Sera requests that all guests wear pink, as filming for the event will be featured in her upcoming documentary.

According to an Instagram post, Sera says the ceremony will feature a pink wedding ring by designer Harry Winston and a Cadillac once owned by Elvis Presley.

