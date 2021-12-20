Woman found dead after camper catches fire

By Amy Coveno

MANCHESTER (WMUR) — The State Fire Marshal is investigating a recreational vehicle fire after a woman was found dead late Sunday night.

Officials said a 911 caller reported the RV fire on High Street at about 10:20 p.m.

Arriving crews say the RV was actively burning when they arrived, and the woman’s body was discovered inside the camper after the fire was doused.

The fire marshal said the woman found in the RV has not been positively identified.

An autopsy on her body is scheduled to take place Monday at Concord Hospital.

The Manchester Fire Department and the Manchester Police Department are working with the State Fire Marshal on the case.

