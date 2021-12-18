World-renowned figure skating coach makes Nashville home

By LAUREN LOWREY

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — One of the most popular sports at the Winter Olympics is figure skating. A world-renowned coach now makes Nashville home.

Her name is Kori Ade. She moved here in 2019 to head the elite level training within the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue and Antioch.

The beauty and the artistry don’t come easy. But in Nashville, learning how is now more accessible.

“That’s one of the coolest aspects of skating is that there is a track for everybody,” Ade said.

Ade has coached two Olympic skaters but works with the elite and the beginners all the same.

She moved here from Colorado Springs in 2019 with the promise she could build a program in Nashville.

News4 asked Ade what she wanted to create with her program.

“You’re seeing it so you’re seeing that we are meeting all of the athletes where they are and that’s one of the beauties of the sport in general,” Ade said. “And then philosophy of our program is really come to us and tell us what you want out of it, and we’ll tailor the experience for you.”

Ade is known for her “TAPS” program, which stands for “Total Athlete Performance Seminars.” She addresses the whole athlete, not just their performance on the ice, but every aspect of their life.

“It’s an individual sport so kids ten to get like isolated, you know, they become isolated. Many of them are homeschooled, so the athletes you see out there are homeschools and are homeschooling for various reasons, but a lot of them for the sport, so they’re isolated and lonely,” Ade said. “So, we try to create an environment that feels like a family. They’re able to come here. This is their friendship group. These are their people and because of that I really seek out coaches that have a nurturing way and make kids feel supported, and as I said, safe, and like they’re friendly and warm.”

What would it be like for some skater from Nashville to come to the program and succeed at the highest levels?

“I think it’s every program’s dream to have a homegrown athlete that is grassroots to the end of their career, you know, that you can see through,” Ade said.

How long would it take for someone to be able to compete at the Olympic level? Ade said 15 years working seven hours a day, six days a week on top of school.

When you see the figure skaters competing in the Beijing Olympics in February, you will have a better idea of what it took to get there.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held Jan. 3-9 at Bridgestone Arena. The championships serve as the final qualifying competition prior to the U.S. Figure Skating nominating athletes to the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team.

