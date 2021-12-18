Ten people arrested in undercover drug sting in Alabama

By SHELBY MYERS

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police busted down doors, executed search warrants and took nearly a dozen suspects into custody.

MPD said what started as complaints from neighbors, turned into a three month investigation into what was going on at a barbershop, tire shop and four homes in Maysville.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said his guys executed eight search warrants for suspected narcotics crimes through their “Operation Gift Wrapped”.

Chief Prine said, “It’s important for the community and the citizens of Mobile to understand exactly what it is that we’re doing. They need to be able to see the Mobile Police Department out in the community, addressing violent crime.”

Ten people-taken were taken into custody. Cocaine, marijuana, and $1,200 worth of ecstasy was confiscated.

Chief Prine said operations like this will become the norm from the Mobile Police Department to put a stop to smaller crimes that can turn into bigger ones.

“It is the street level type crimes in cases that really does lend themselves to the violent crimes, most cases more often than not, out in the community,” said Prine.

Five suspects remain wanted by the Mobile Police Department. They face unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges.

