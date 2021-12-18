North Carolina group holds immigration vigil

By WLOS Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A crowd gathered Friday night in Hendersonville to bring attention to U.S. immigration reform. The silent vigil was held by the Progressive Alliance of Henderson County.

The night marked nine years of the group’s monthly demonstrations at the county courthouse.

Organizers said changes need to be made to make immigration laws fair and reasonable.

“Well, we need to make it possible for good people to come in because they, they do so much for us,” Progressive Alliance of Henderson County’s Sissy Owen said. “And, again, all of us were immigrants at some point. So, the system needs to work.”

Last week, the Biden administration reinstated a Trump-era border policy that forces migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico until their U.S> immigration court date.

