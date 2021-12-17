Ten people arrested in undercover drug sting in Mobile

By SHELBY MYERS

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police busted down doors, executed search warrants and took nearly a dozen suspects into custody.

MPD said what started as complaints from neighbors, turned into a three month investigation into what was going on at a barbershop, tire shop and four homes in Maysville.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said his guys executed eight search warrants for suspected narcotics crimes through their “Operation Gift Wrapped”.

Chief Prine said, “It’s important for the community and the citizens of Mobile to understand exactly what it is that we’re doing. They need to be able to see the Mobile Police Department out in the community, addressing violent crime.”

Ten people-taken were taken into custody. Cocaine, marijuana, and $1,200 worth of ecstasy was confiscated.

Chief Prine said operations like this will become the norm from the Mobile Police Department to put a stop to smaller crimes that can turn into bigger ones.

“It is the street level type crimes in cases that really does lend themselves to the violent crimes, most cases more often than not, out in the community,” said Prine.

Here’s the list of people MPD arrested:

TARGETS:

Demetrius Lett Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 2. Broderick Dixon

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance 3. Nathaniel Stanley Jr.

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance 4. Jamel Irby

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance 5. Ronald Lucky

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance ANCILLARY ARRESTS:

6. Nathaniel Stanley Sr.

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance 7. Cameron Robinson

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree 8.Andre Christian

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance 9. Ladel Overton

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

10. Juwan James

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution Five suspects remain wanted by the Mobile Police Department. They face unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charges. Anyone with information on where they can be located is asked to call 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

Tycorian Lucas, 25 Isaiah Poelnitz, 59 Christian Henderson, 34 Jerry Overton, 36 Brandon Davis, 27

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.