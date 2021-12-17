Eastside High School student arrested, charged with making terroristic threats

By JOSH MORGAN

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A 14-year-old student in the Newton County School System has been arrested for allegedly making threats against other students and staff.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the student was taking into custody Thursday in connection to “terroristic threats” made against students and staff at Eastside High School on Tuesday.

Authorities say the student has been charged with one count of disrupting public school and one count of terroristic threats and acts — both felonies.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office take every terroristic threat made against students and staff of the Newton County School System very seriously,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office read. “Unfortunately, this is today’s world, and the Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to ensure the safety of all students and staff.” The Newton County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that a threatening social media post showed a photo of a gun in someone’s hand with the words “dont come to eastside tmrw.”

