FedEx driver arrested, accused of dumping packages in NC woods

By Sharon Danquah and Jordan Honeycutt

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Tuesday, a FedEx driver is accused of dumping a truckload of packages into the woods behind an apartment complex in Greenville.

Police said a woman in the area watched as the FedEx driver parked his truck along this road and dumped dozens of packages in the woods. That woman called the police.

Greenville police said this all happened on Dec. 6th. When officers arrived, they said they saw dozens of packages placed in between trees and piles of leaves on East 10th Street. The caller said she watched the driver walk a number of boxes deeper into the woods.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said after contacting FedEx, another driver picked up and delivered the packages to more than 70 different locations.

The Driver, Dontrell Weaver, was charged with larceny and littering.

“She was a really good witness and got a lot of great identifying information, she was able to provide a good suspect description, license plate number, which led us to the delivery driver and helped us recover all of those packages so FedEx could safely deliver them to their destination,” Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said.

Hunter said many people are grateful to that woman who saved their belongings so close to the holidays.

FedEx issued this statement: “This incident is completely unacceptable and contrary to our commitment to treating millions of customers’ packages each day with the utmost care. The affected packages were quickly recovered and delivered to their intended recipients. We continue to cooperate with the authorities as the criminal justice process moves to the next stage. In addition to being charged with a criminal offense, the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.”

This is the first case of this happening in recent weeks. In Alabama, they found hundreds of packages dumped in a ravine, it happened on six different occasions.

