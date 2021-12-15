City of Edwardsville, IL, to honor Amazon warehouse victims killed during tornado’s destruction

By Web Staff

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — Nearly one week after a EF-3 tornado rippled through Edwardsville, community leaders will hold a ceremony to honor the lives lost last week.

The City of Edwardsville will hold a ceremony at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street to pay tribute to the six workers killed when the walls of the Amazon facility collapsed.

Friday’s deadly tornado leaves a hole in many hearts across the Metro East and St. Louis communities, as people start to learn more about the victims who died:

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois The mayor also requested all flags to be lowered half-staff Wednesday morning until sunset Friday.

