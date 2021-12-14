Woman fatally stabs brother of KC Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

By TIFFANY FLOURNOY

Click here for updates on this story

MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — Police in Minden have arrested a woman in the stabbing death of Tqarontarion Dcortez “TQ” Harrison, the 32-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Angela Washington, 47, has been charged with second- degree homicide, according to Police Chief Steve Cropper.

“TQ Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung,” Cropper said. The weapon used in the stabbing — a large kitchen knife — was recovered, he said.

The stabbing occurred at Washington’s home in the 500 block of Moore Street Friday night.

Cropper said Harrison attempted to drive himself to Minden Medical Center after being stabbed, however he crashed his vehicle on the backside of the hospital. Harrison was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, 30 miles away, where he died of his injury following an emergency surgery, police said.

Authorities did not release a motive in the stabbing.

Sneed told The Kansas City Star in a story published last month that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were in prison. At 9 years old, Harrison changed diapers, ironed clothes and walked his brothers to school.

Harrison referred to 24-year-old Sneed as “my little dude” when talking with the newspaper and described their relationship as “closer than most brothers because of what we went through in life.”

The Chiefs added Sneed to their injury report Saturday and said in a tweet that he was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, citing “non-injury related reasons (personal).”

A community prayer event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday on District Drive in Minden.

An outpouring of condolences for Harrison’s mother, Jane Mims Sneed, and the family flooded Facebook on Saturday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.