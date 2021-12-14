Police arrest 13-year-old boy for bringing firearm to school in Wisconsin

By Web staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Racine police arrested a 13-year-old boy after they say he brought a firearm to a school in the Racine Unified School District.

It happened Friday, Dec. 10.

Police said an investigation revealed there was no plan or intention of targeting students or staff, no was there an active threat.

Officials said the teen was not involved in any disturbance or threats.

The firearm was unloaded.

Police did not say what school the boy brought the firearm to.

The case has been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office juvenile court system.

An investigation is ongoing.

