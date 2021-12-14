Fans honor singing icon Vicente Fernández at Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Anabel Munoz

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Fans from throughout Southern California are continuing to mourn and pay tribute to Vicente Fernández, the Mexican singing legend who died over the weekend at age 81.

A memorial of flowers and candles continues to grow on the singer’s star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The fans are a testament that Fernández was one of those icons that transcends generations.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame says Fernández at one time held the record for the biggest crowd for a star ceremony, with some 4,000 people in attendance.

“Since I was small, my mom would play him,” said fan Daisie Rodriguez, who drove up from Orange County to the Hollywood memorial. “Whenever there was a party, or would sing to him, to his songs. For our birthdays.

Fernandez died at 81. He leaves his wife, four children and grandchildren.

The star for his son, Alejandro Fernández is right next to his on the Walk of Fame.

A public viewing is planned for Jalisco. A large crowd is already gathered there to honor the king of ranchera music.

