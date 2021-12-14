Family member of suspect 3rd person charged in ongoing homicide investigation

By Kari Barrows

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Three people now faces charges in an ongoing Buncombe County homicide investigation.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday evening that the U.S. Marshals Service took Crystal Chevon Logan into custody related to the homicide of Kedrick Green on Nov. 18.

Ms. Logan has been charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact of First-Degree Murder.

“This ongoing investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has determined that she provided assistance to her brother, Alfred Louis Logan Jr., after the homicide of Mr. Green had taken place,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Ms. Logan is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Mr. Logan Jr. is now in custody of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office after being taken into custody Sunday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Officials say he is being transported back to the Buncombe County Detention Facility where he will not be eligible for bond. He is charged with first-degree murder.

“This remains an active investigation and anyone who has provided aid or assistance to anyone involved in this crime will face the potential for criminal prosecution,” Major John Ledford of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

In addition to the Logans’ arrest, authorities reported Sunday afternoon that Lindsey Nicole Calton, of Buncombe County, has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact of First-Degree Murder and Felony Obstruction of Justice related to the investigation.

On the morning of Nov. 18, 2021, Buncombe County resident Kedrick Tevon Green was found dead inside a vehicle at Southwood Apartments, located on Christ School Road. Authorities said he had been shot at close range.

