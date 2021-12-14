Detention center escapee dies after being struck by car while running from police

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 17-year-old who escaped from a St. Louis detention center was killed after being struck by a car on Interstate 70 Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the highway near North Broadway. St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said detectives were conducting an undercover surveillance operation on a car linked to one of the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center escapees. The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court confirmed the 17-year-old boy escaped from the center located on Enright Ave on Sept 4. He was being held on the following charges: escape or attempted escape from custody with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, and tampering with motor vehicle.

Police said officers pursued the car down Broadway near Biddle where the suspects crashed. The teen and a female driver reportedly jumped out and ran.

“They were eluding cars and several cars almost struck them on Broadway,” Hayden said.

As the detectives got out their vehicles, the pair ran down an embankment into westbound lanes of Interstate 70. Hayden said the detectives were wearing vests marked ‘POLICE’. The juvenile was then struck by a car. He died from his injuries.

“No shots were fired as a part of the incident. What we have is an unfortunate incident involving a vehicle,” Hayden said.

The woman is still on the loose.

The 22nd Judical Circuit Court released about the recent escape incidents at Juvenile detention centers:

“As has been widely covered, the Court is working with area law enforcement in response to three recent and separate escape incidents at the Juvenile Detention Center. They occurred on September 4, 2021, October 16, 2021, and November 16, 2021 and involved 10 total youth. Only four remain at large. right now: one from the 9/4 incident, one from the 10/16 incident, and two from the 11/16 incident.”

Traffic was diverted to the nearest exit. Drivers should expect delays as traffic is backed up to the Interstate 44 / 55 split, according to the MoDOT Gateway Guide map.

