Deputy arrested following high-speed chase with state troopers

CONYERS, Georgia (Rockdale Citizen) — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Dec. 5 after allegedly fleeing from a Georgia State Patrol trooper at speeds in excess of 130 mph.

Tibias Dechun Holmes, 25, was arrested by GSP Trooper Youngblood on Interstate 20 westbound in Fulton County and charged with DUI-alcohol less safe, speeding, reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude.

There were three other occupants in the car at the time of Holmes’ arrest. Two of them, Deputy Brandon Cornilus Oglesby, 25, and Deputy Anthony Sebastian Isaac, 22, said they are also with the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office. Oglesby was reportedly in possession of an open beer. The two deputies and a third passenger were picked up at the scene by a sergeant from RCSO, while Holmes was transported to the Atlanta City Jail.

Attempts to reach the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office for comment were not immediately successful.

According to the GSP incident report, Holmes was headed westbound on I-20 near the Boulevard overpass at about 10:30 p.m. when he was spotted by Trooper Youngblood. The trooper was patrolling near Moreland Avenue when he saw Holmes’ Honda Accord go by at 119 mph, according to the trooper’s radar.

Youngblood reported that he attempted to catch up to Holmes’ vehicle, but the suspect accelerated to a radar-detected speed of 134 mph. Youngblood said he was unable to gain much ground on the speeding vehicle until Holmes passed another trooper’s vehicle conducting a traffic stop on the side of the interstate with its blue lights flashing.

“At this time, Holmes slightly reduced his speed but was still traveling at a speed in excess of 100 mph …, “ Youngblood reported.

Youngblood said he was then able to catch up to Holmes’ vehicle, with lights and siren activated. He observed the Honda swerve into the HOV lane from the center lane and then aggressively approach another vehicle from the rear, narrowly avoiding hitting the car before rapidly changing lanes to the right and passing the other car.

Another trooper then joined in the pursuit, and the two officers performed a modified box-in maneuver and guided Holmes’ vehicle to the gore area of the roadway near the Hill Street exit.

Holmes was removed from his vehicle and placed in handcuffs. He reportedly told Youngblood he was a law enforcement officer with the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office. The trooper reported that he detected “an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.” Holmes refused to comply with the trooper’s request to conduct a field sobriety test.

Youngblood reported that it was very clear that all of the other occupants of the vehicle were “under the influence of alcohol and none of them were safe to operate a motor vehicle.”

In speaking with the other deputies in the car, Youngblood said he was informed that Holmes actually works for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Newton Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Holmes is not an employee of that agency.

The RCSO sergeant who was called to the scene took possession of Holmes’ and Oglesby’s service weapons. Isaac also reportedly had a firearm that belonged to him.

