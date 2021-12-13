‘They had to have known they hit us’: Couple hit at NE intersection hopeful driver comes forward

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police are searching for the driver that hit an elderly couple and ran away. The department is investigating video from the intersection, according to a spokesperson Monday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near 13th and Dodge streets.

“That’s the last thing I remember,” said Gail Bracy-Robson.

Bracy-Robson woke up in the back of an ambulance Friday night after leaving a performance at the Holland and crossing Dodge Street.

“It was a little bit surreal; I was in the ambulance and the attendant said you’ve been hit by a car and were lying in the street and we think you’d been lying there for a while,” Bracy-Robson said.

Omaha police said she and her 70-year-old husband, Robin, had been hit by a car in the intersection at 13th Street.

“We are fortunate to be alive, we did not suffer any broken bones, we both have concussions,” Bracy-Robson said.

Officers said that the driver did not stop.

“They had to have known they hit us, they had to have known,” Bracy-Robson said.

They said they have no memory of the crash itself and don’t remember seeing any cars.

Bracy-Robson said she doesn’t know how long they were in the street, or who called 911.

She said she’s thankful another car didn’t run them over as they lay on Dodge.

“We’re very grateful to be alive but that does not dismiss the fact that these people left us to potentially die on the street.”

Police said that the driver continued west and still hasn’t come forward.

The couple said whether it was the darkness, the weather, or distracted driving that night, they just want answers.

“We would appreciate anyone that has any information on this to shed a little light on it,” Bracy-Robson said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 402-444-STOP (7262).

