IA schools could pull 5 controversial books from libraries

By Marcus McIntosh

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — Five books could be pulled from Urbandale school libraries this week. District leaders are meeting Monday to decide if the books are suitable for students.

It’s a debate that has been brewing for more than a month after some parents led the charge to pull the stories.

An Urbandale parent has taken issue with and filed a complaint about the book “Hey, Kiddo,” but it is not the only book on the chopping block.

The others books deal with obscenities, violence, sexual content and gender identity. Those books are “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Gender Queer,” “Lawn Boy” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”

The book “Hey, Kiddo,” a memoir about a child dealing with addiction in his family, is being reviewed to determine if it is appropriate for students at Urbandale High School.

One parent says the book is full of what he called vulgar language, saying it is not the message but the language that has him seeing red.

One Iowa has joined the debate saying students dealing with a similar experience could benefit from reading “Hey, Kiddo.”

The Urbandale School Board meeting will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

