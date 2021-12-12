Thousands lose power after strong storm hits NW Oregon

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Thousands are without power across northwestern Oregon after a powerful storm brought high winds that knocked down power lines on Saturday morning.

The Colton Fire District tweeted its responding to multiple calls of power lines down.

Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway tweeted its show is cancelled for Saturday due to damages from inclement weather.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said as of 1:15 p.m., U.S. 101 is closed 10 miles north of Florence because of a landslide. About 40 yards of dirt and rock is blocking the roadway. It said it to expect the road to be closed another four to five hours.

Portland General Electric reported on its outage map as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, just over 10,000 customers are without power.

Pacific Power showed on its outage map as of 3:30 p.m., more than 500 customers are without power in the Willamette Valley and on the Oregon coast.

